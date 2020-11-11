L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 38.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 31.0% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $189.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.95.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

