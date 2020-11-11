Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Upgraded at TheStreet

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

