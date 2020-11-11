Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kerry Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYAY. Morgan Stanley raised Kerry Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $141.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.83.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.