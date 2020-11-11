Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Raised to B at TheStreet

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $853.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 16,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

