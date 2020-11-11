Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,332 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after buying an additional 4,588,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,513,000 after buying an additional 287,637 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,434,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,369,000 after buying an additional 287,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after buying an additional 175,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

NYSE JNPR opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

