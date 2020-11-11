JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €18.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) received a €18.00 ($21.18) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €14.41 ($16.95). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

