Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 15,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,065.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $990.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.87.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 156.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.