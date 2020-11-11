Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 290,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,578 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

