Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,493,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 130,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $390.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

