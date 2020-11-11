Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

