Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.21 ($30.84).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.83 and a 200-day moving average of €22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Jenoptik AG has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €29.20 ($34.35). The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

