Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Price Target to $11.00

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s previous close.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE ATCO opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

