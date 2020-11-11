Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.30 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

