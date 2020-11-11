James Mactier Purchases 5,000 Shares of Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) Stock

Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX) (ASX:RRL) insider James Mactier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.24 ($3.03) per share, with a total value of A$21,200.00 ($15,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Regis Resources Limited (RRL.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

