Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAGGF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 7th

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $409.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 28.17%.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Jaguar Mining from $8.50 to $9.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.