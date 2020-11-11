Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anousheh Ansari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00.

Shares of JBL opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 256,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Jabil by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 267,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 224,429 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Jabil by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 60,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Jabil by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after purchasing an additional 925,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.