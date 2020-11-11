J Mariner Kemper Sells 453 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00.

On Monday, October 19th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69.

On Monday, August 31st, J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,529,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 181,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 135.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 57,756 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.