iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.