iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

