iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000.

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $120.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.32 and a 12 month high of $124.18.

