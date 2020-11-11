iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $568,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 641,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 237,098 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.39.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

