ION Geophysical Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ION Geophysical in a report issued on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.15). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

IO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ION Geophysical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of IO stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 4.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

