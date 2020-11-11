Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,627 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,492% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,222,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

