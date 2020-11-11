Investors Buy Large Volume of CarParts.com Put Options (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,569 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,576% compared to the typical volume of 213 put options.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 2,660 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim Barnes purchased 5,150 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $74,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,725.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.