Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 42,385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 158,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

