Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BSCM stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

