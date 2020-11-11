Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

