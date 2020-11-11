Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inuvo updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

