Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,616 shares of company stock worth $9,144,864. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.