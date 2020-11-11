Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $495-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.73 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

Shares of IPAR opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

