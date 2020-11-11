Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) CAO Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) CAO Cindy L. Dabney sold 800 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $17,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,609 shares in the company, valued at $100,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $30.15.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

