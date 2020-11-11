Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 227 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $19,043.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,336.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EW opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,889 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.