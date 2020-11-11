Insider Selling: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) EVP Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AUB stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

