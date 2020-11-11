Insider Selling: 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,382.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ONEM opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

