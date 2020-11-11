Independent Research Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €245.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective from Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €241.46 ($284.07).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

