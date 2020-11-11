Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IBCP. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

IBCP opened at $17.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 24.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 64.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.