Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 143.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 248.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 461.1% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.94, for a total transaction of $85,471.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.