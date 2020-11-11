II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Sells $113,299.20 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $113,299.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,894.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Koeppen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Christopher Koeppen sold 2,240 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $120,960.00.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. II-VI Incorporated has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. State Street Corp boosted its position in II-VI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in II-VI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIVI. DA Davidson raised their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on II-VI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

