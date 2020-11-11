IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,472,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,468,000 after purchasing an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IHS Markit by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,641,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

