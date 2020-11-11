IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,177,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,925,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,311,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,468,000 after buying an additional 247,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,641,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,128,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,692,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

