Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($8.52) Per Share

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn ($8.52) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

IEP stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.46%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.96%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn purchased 202,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.32 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,024.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,024.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 90.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

