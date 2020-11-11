Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Susan Sichel Sells 2,500 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $124,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HY stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.15. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 278.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 80.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

