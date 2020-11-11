Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.40). Humana posted earnings of $2.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.51 to $19.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.70 to $22.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2,868.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $430.67 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

