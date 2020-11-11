HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) PT Lowered to $1.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 202.48% from the stock’s current price.

HTGM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.94.

HTGM stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.92.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. On average, research analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $802,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

