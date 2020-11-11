HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,722 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 38,266.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in HP by 78.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,442 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $1,388,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.21.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.