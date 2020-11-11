Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

