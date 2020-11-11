Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 40.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,642.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,939 shares of company stock worth $6,997,568. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.