Honeywell International Inc Acquires 5,500 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 5,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 68,700 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Honeywell International Inc purchased 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41.

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00.

HON stock opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.28.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

