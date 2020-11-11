Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.

OTCMKTS:HGBL opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Heritage Global news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 848,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,360.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 32,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,130.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 937,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,852. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

