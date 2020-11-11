Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 17.16%.
OTCMKTS:HGBL opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.70. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Heritage Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
