Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HFWA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

